Celebrating Jane Farwell

press release: This special evening honors and celebrates the birthday of Folklore Village’s founder Jane Farwell (1916-1993). From establishing the country's first folk dance camps, to studying and teaching in Germany, Turkey, Japan and more, to captivating thousands of school children on field trips to Folklore Village's one-room Wakefield Schoolhouse, Jane was a key figure in the growth of the folk dance and rural recreation movements. Folklore Village continues her work of creating and promoting opportunities for individuals and communities to honor, experience and support ethnic and traditional folklife. Learn more about Jane's fascinating life at https://folklorevillage.org/ history/.

Bring a dish for the 6:30 potluck; stay for dancing, music and games in the memory and spirit of Jane. Musicians are welcome to join in the informal “Folklore Village orchestra” to provide live music for the fun dancing. Admission is $7 adults, $5 seniors & teens, $4 kids (under 5 admitted free). Family admission is capped at $20.00.