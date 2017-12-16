press release: You're Invited: Celebrating Nancy Zieman Open House

9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Dec. 16, Wisconsin Public Television studios

Wisconsin Public Television and Nancy Zieman Productions invite you to join us in the Wisconsin Public Television studios – the location of the Sewing With Nancy set – for an open house: Celebrating Nancy Zieman.

Nancy Zieman, longtime host of Sewing With Nancy, passed away on Nov. 14, 2017. An educator, author, pattern maker, television producer, entrepreneur and innovator, Nancy inspired millions of sewing and quilting enthusiasts throughout her career. She hosted Sewing With Nancy, the longest-running sewing series on television, since 1982.

Please join us on Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon in the WPT studios for the Celebrating Nancy Zieman event in honor of Nancy's life and legacy. View the Sewing With Nancy set*, get a behind-the-scenes look at the production of Sewing With Nancy, view a tribute video and visit with the production staff who worked with Nancy over the years. You will also be invited to share your memories of Nancy – and how she inspired you – in a feedback booth.

9 a.m.–noon Saturday, Dec. 16, Wisconsin Public Television Studios – Vilas Hall

821 University Ave.

Madison, Wis. 53706

This free celebration in honor of Nancy is an open-house format: Please feel free to arrive and leave at any time. Coffee and light fare will be served.

RSPVs are requested but not required. If you are able, please RSVP.

The WPT studios are located on the second floor of Vilas Hall. Enter down the stairs next to the loading dock entrance on the Park Street side of the building. Volunteers will be on hand to point you in the right direction. Please allow extra time for traveling and parking.