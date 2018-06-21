Celebrating the Life, Rocking the Hood

press release: Thursday, June 21, 2018, 7:30 AM 8:00 PM, h osted by Threshold and Blue Feather Psychotherapy (2717 and 2713 Atwood Ave.).

A day-long celebration featuring our unique spaces, services, and community. Many and rich opportunities for sharing food, friendship, art, conversation, ritual, music, silence, movement, and fun. All are free of charge and open to all. A true testament to our great Atwood neighborhood!

Please join us for the day or for parts of it.

7:30 am – 10:00 am: Continental Breakfast, circle and ceremony to celebrate the longest day of the year and the power of the sun - Threshold HUB and patio. RSVP REQUESTED BY 6/14

7:30-am -8:30 pm: Art exhibit, “The Contemplative Journey Within: Mandalas of Bold Joy and Deep Listening” created by seasoned Buddhist Nun and Spiritual Friend, Suco Chodron. Viewing and conversations. Threshold HUB.

10:00 am-11:00 am: Tours of Blue Feather Psychotherapy, 2713 Atwood Ave.

10:00 am-11:00 am: The Visual Leap: Learn how working visually can serve as a creative springboard to new ideas and expression through a live demonstration, conversation and hands-on activities with Stephanie Steigerwaldt, Threshold Sunshine Room

11:30 am – 12:00 Noon: Meditation – an opportunity to rest, replenish and go within, Threshold EMBODY Workshop

12:00 Noon - 1:30 pm: Light lunch and beverages at Blue Feather Psychotherapy.

12:00 pm – 4:00 pm: Open space – sipping tea, catching up with old and new friends, catching up on email, doodling, taking a nap – Threshold HUB, Kitchen, and Patio.

And also:

Heidi Eimermann, MD, will be available to discuss acupuncture and how it can benefit you, and, for those interested, she will be offering needling of an important ear and body points, EMBODY Workshop

Stephanie Steigerwaldt will be practicing visual recordings on her "graphic wall". Come watch, ask questions and practice, Threshold Sunshine Room

Efrat Livny will share her Talking Sticks and their stories, Threshold Open Circle Studio

4:00 pm - 5:00 pm: Alexander Technique: An Introduction with Xochi John, Threshold EMBODY Workshop

5:00 – 6:00 pm: Art making for fun and purpose (blue feathers and other great materials provided), Threshold Storefront

6:00 pm – 8:00 pm: Joyful Hour: A celebration of our wonderful community: Food cart(s), beverages, music and singing, Threshold HUB, Patio and the driveway between the buildings.