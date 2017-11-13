Celebrating the Voyagers

press release:

Monday, November 13-Wednesday, November 15: 6:30-7:30 PM, plus Wednesday, November 15: 7:45-8:45 PM

Launched over 40 years ago, the two Voyager spacecraft are still working and collecting data! These two spacecraft have set many records, inspired generations of scientists and captured the imagination of us all. Along with their Golden Records carrying pictures, sounds and messages from Earth, these emissaries carry our presence to interstellar space. Join us to celebrate these overachievers, and explore the current night sky.

Tickets are $2.50 and available online (HERE), by mail, or at the door. Buying tickets in advance is recommended. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. We accept walk-ins on stand-by for sold out shows.