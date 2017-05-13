5:00pm Social Hour & Silent Auction

6:00pm Dinner & Program

$75 per person; $30 for middle/high school students. Please note: To ensure that cost is not a barrier to attendance, we offer a sliding scale of $0-$75 upon request. Contact info@gsafewi.org to receive more info on sliding scale.

Do you want to feel inspired? Help GSAFE celebrate four graduating Wisconsin high school seniors at our 21st Annual Celebration of Leadership on Saturday, May 13th at Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center in downtown Madison. Each scholarship recipient has worked to advance educational justice for LGBTQ+ youth in Wisconsin schools.

2017 Scholarship Recipients:

Alan Morales , Madison West High School

, Madison West High School Ashton Whitaker , Kenosha Tremper High School

, Kenosha Tremper High School Chandler Maas , Arrowhead Union High School

, Arrowhead Union High School Elijah Holmes, Madison East High School

In addition, GSAFE is excited to honor the following individuals and organizations for their efforts to create more welcoming and more equitable schools for LGBTQ+ youth:

Judi Devereux Community Organizer: The Honorable Reverend Everett Mitchell, Dane County Circuit Court, Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church

Educator of the Year: Abigail Swetz, Madison O'Keefe Middle School

Special Recognition for Best Practice: Milwaukee Public Schools