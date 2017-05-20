Central Midwest Ballet Academy Spring Showcase
UW Lathrop Hall-H'Doubler Performance Space 1050 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: Please join us to for a performance featuring dancers from CMBA and Evolution Dance Project. See a wide range of dance styles in a beautiful performance space on the UW campus. A matinee and an evening performance will be held.
2:00 - 4:00 pm matinee, 6:00 to 8:00 pm evening
Tickets are $18 each. Purchase at the door or online.
Info
UW Lathrop Hall-H'Doubler Performance Space 1050 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map