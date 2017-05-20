Central Midwest Ballet Academy Spring Showcase

Buy Tickets

UW Lathrop Hall-H'Doubler Performance Space 1050 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: Please join us to for a performance featuring dancers from CMBA and Evolution Dance Project.  See a wide range of dance styles in a beautiful performance space on the UW campus.  A matinee and an evening performance will be held.

2:00 - 4:00 pm matinee, 6:00 to 8:00 pm evening

Tickets are $18 each.  Purchase at the door or online.

UW Lathrop Hall-H'Doubler Performance Space 1050 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706

