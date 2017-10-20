press release:

USA | 1990 | 16mm | 176 min.

Director: Frederick Wiseman

From marathons and boat races to public hearings and cocktail parties, Central Park is one of Wiseman’s most diverse and detailed portraits of a contemporary social institution. The vast differences in the meanings and uses of the park become clear, as birdwatchers explore, gay men cruise, and tennis players fight for (or against) a new tennis house. Through an expansive study of the activities in Central Park, the film shows its vitality and necessity for New York life, even when it serves a new purpose for every group and individual Wiseman discovers.

Frederick Wiseman: Documentary Pioneer

Widely hailed as one of the greatest documentary filmmakers of all time, Frederick Wiseman has chronicled the institutions of modern society for fifty years. With a particular focus on American life, he has examined subjects ranging from public parks to mental care facilities (and almost everything in between). Using his signature observational style of filmmaking, Wiseman discovers the surprising interactions that populate these structures, from sensitive displays of compassion to absurd social rituals and even severe cruelty. Our sampling of Wiseman’s work takes us from one of his most acclaimed early efforts (High School) to his most recent (Ex Libris), all of which demonstrate his commitment to full, honest portrayals of the contemporary experience.

