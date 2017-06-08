Gerit Grimm Studio Demo

Thursday, June 8, from 6:30–8:00 pm @ UW–Madison Arts Lofts

Join us for a ceramic wheel-throwing demo with James Watrous Gallery exhibiting artist Gerit Grimm at the UW–Madison Art Lofts (111 N. Francis St). Free with advance online registration.

Currently on view at the James Watrous Gallery, Gerit Grimm's sculptures draw upon the folk tradition of ceramic figurines, which she reinterprets as large-scale works built from wheel-thrown ceramic elements. The dark, unglazed stoneware she favors has an austere surface that emphasizes the sculptural power of her forms.