press release:

France | 1936 | DCP| 141 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Marcel Pagnol

Cast: Raimu, Pierre Fresnay, Orane Demazis

Pagnol himself directed the final part of this movie trilogy adapted from his plays. The story, set 18 years after Fanny, follows Césariot (André Fouchét) as he searches for his biological father, Marius. Provided with guidance and support by his loving grandfather César, Césariot seeks to learn if Marius has become involved with criminals, as César believes. Filled with numerous emotional unions and reunions, César is a superb example of humanistic cinema and one of the most moving of all films from its era.

MARCEL PAGNOL’S “MARSEILLE TRILOGY”: At the beginning of the sound era, playwright Marcel Pagnol turned to cinema by adapting his trilogy of acclaimed plays set on the southern coast of France. An authentic celebration of the people and atmosphere of the Midi region, the “Marseille Trilogy” of movies - Marius, Fanny and César - broke with tradition by filming on location. Starting as screenwriter and eventually directing the final installment, Pagnol has left a profoundly moving and humanistic legacy with these deeply involving films. His cast is magnificent, notably Pierre Fresnay as Marius; Orane Demazis as Fanny; Charpin as Panisse; and Raimu, called the greatest actor who ever lived” by Orson Welles, as César. Each part of the trilogy will be presented in a new 4K restoration.

