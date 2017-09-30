Free.

press release: Chad Moritz, Squeezebox Paradox (formerly known as the Sultan of Squeeze), Chad Moritz, enjoys applying his squeezebox to musical genres not usually associated with the instrument. Song list can include classic 60’s rock & roll (e.g., Beatles, Dylan, Stones, etc.); classic country and bluegrass. He adds a few original compositions to the mix, with tunes based on life in the Wisconsin Driftless zone.