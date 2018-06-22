press release: From jazz to dub reggae, funk to latin, Chafo is consistently weaving a changing web of musical sounds and ideas, always looking for the next place to explore. Their live shows are filled with energy, evidenced by the large dancing crowds routinely seen at Chafo shows. Formed within the confines of the UW-music school, Chafo brings together an eclectic mix of musical styles sure to please all palates. Drawing heavy influences from early '70s Funk and Jazz bands such as The Meters, Herbie Hancock, and Freddie Hubbard, Chafo keeps any crowd moving. If Chafo was a stew: Funk would be the broth, Reggae, Blues and Hip-Hop would be the ingredients, and Latin would be the spice. Whatever the occasion or venue, Chafo will be keeping it funky.