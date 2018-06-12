Challenges to Black Resilience in Dane County

press release: The challenges include: economic self-sufficiency, increases unemployment (long-term) and working poor families, and in the number of Black children living in poverty; the need to strengthen and stabilize the Black family; health and education disparities; erosion of collective values and sense of kinship; violent crime and chemical addiction; the residual effects of generational poverty and teen pregnancy. The challenges and others will be explored and a collective action plan will be formulated to start the work.

Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination is inviting all local citizens to join us for the commemoration this historic event – the emancipation of all slaves in America. Juneteenth has continued to be a day set aside to celebrate freedom and liberty every since General Granger rode into Galveston Texas to enforce General Orders, No 3, on June 19, 1865. Juneteenth has been celebrated in Wisconsin since 1971 and since 1990 in Madison. It was declared a Wisconsin State Holiday on December 1, 2009.

The Madison Juneteenth Day Celebration was established in 1990, to celebrate and carry on the legacy of Juneteenth and the rich heritage of African Americans. If you would like to become involved in the planning, make a contribution or participate in the upcoming events, you can contact us by email at kujichaguliajuneteenth@gmail.com.