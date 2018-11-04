× Expand Chance Ensemble

press release: Chance Ensemble explores the connections between wilderness experiences and alternative chamber music through setting select text from John Muir to music. Muir, “Father of the National Parks” and known for his conservation advocacy, inspires Chance to create a philosophical landscape by combining his writings with their musical interpretations of his adventures in nature. Rooted in a desire to surround audiences with nature’s beauty, Chance will take you for a “walk in the woods”– from the comfort of your seat.