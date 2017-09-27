Change-Maker Awards
UW Union South 1308 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: We invite you to join Community Shares of Wisconsin for our Annual Community Change-Maker Awards Event on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at Union South!
We will be celebrating our 2017 Community Award winners! This year's Change-Makers are:
Gina Isunza, UNIDOS Against Domestic Violence - Winner of the Sally Sunde Family Advocate Award – sponsored by Zendesk
Lorrie Hurckes-Dwyer, Dane County TimeBank - Winner of the Liesl Blockstein Community Leadership Award– sponsored by UW Health & Quartz
Andrea Kaminski, League of Women Voters of Wisconsin - Winner of the Linda Sundberg Civil Rights Defender Award– sponsored by Heartland Credit Union
CSW will also honor 24 exceptional Backyard Hero Award Winners for their volunteer work at Community Shares' member nonprofits. Learn more about our Backyard Heroes.
The Community Change-Maker Awards Event is generously presented by MG&E.
Info
UW Union South 1308 W. Dayton St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map