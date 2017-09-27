press release: We invite you to join Community Shares of Wisconsin for our Annual Community Change-Maker Awards Event on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at Union South!

We will be celebrating our 2017 Community Award winners! This year's Change-Makers are:

Gina Isunza, UNIDOS Against Domestic Violence - Winner of the Sally Sunde Family Advocate Award – sponsored by Zendesk

Lorrie Hurckes-Dwyer, Dane County TimeBank - Winner of the Liesl Blockstein Community Leadership Award– sponsored by UW Health & Quartz

Andrea Kaminski, League of Women Voters of Wisconsin - Winner of the Linda Sundberg Civil Rights Defender Award– sponsored by Heartland Credit Union

CSW will also honor 24 exceptional Backyard Hero Award Winners for their volunteer work at Community Shares' member nonprofits. Learn more about our Backyard Heroes.

The Community Change-Maker Awards Event is generously presented by MG&E.