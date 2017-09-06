Charanga Agoza, Kal Bergendahl Project, West End Conservancy

to Google Calendar - Charanga Agoza, Kal Bergendahl Project, West End Conservancy - 2017-09-06 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Charanga Agoza, Kal Bergendahl Project, West End Conservancy - 2017-09-06 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Charanga Agoza, Kal Bergendahl Project, West End Conservancy - 2017-09-06 16:00:00 iCalendar - Charanga Agoza, Kal Bergendahl Project, West End Conservancy - 2017-09-06 16:00:00

30 on the Square 100 N. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Jazz at Five celebrates its 24th season with a terrific mix of Local, Regional, and National acts each evening kicked off with a youth performing group.

The series ends on September 6 with the Kal Bergendahl Project, a Kenosha based act, playing a combination of Funk and Jazz. Jazz at Five finishes our season with the cookin’ salsa sounds of Madison’s own Charanga Agoza

Info

30 on the Square 100 N. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Charanga Agoza, Kal Bergendahl Project, West End Conservancy - 2017-09-06 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Charanga Agoza, Kal Bergendahl Project, West End Conservancy - 2017-09-06 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Charanga Agoza, Kal Bergendahl Project, West End Conservancy - 2017-09-06 16:00:00 iCalendar - Charanga Agoza, Kal Bergendahl Project, West End Conservancy - 2017-09-06 16:00:00