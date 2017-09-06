Charanga Agoza, Kal Bergendahl Project, West End Conservancy
30 on the Square 100 N. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Jazz at Five celebrates its 24th season with a terrific mix of Local, Regional, and National acts each evening kicked off with a youth performing group.
The series ends on September 6 with the Kal Bergendahl Project, a Kenosha based act, playing a combination of Funk and Jazz. Jazz at Five finishes our season with the cookin’ salsa sounds of Madison’s own Charanga Agoza
