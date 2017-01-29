press release: Madison Parks and Glide Disc Golf along with partners Innova announce Madison's First Charity Disc Golf Tournament happening Sunday, January 29.

Don't miss your chance to play in Madison's first Charity Disc Golf Tournament at the newest disc golf course in the area -- Yahara Hills Winter Disc Golf Course!

Play in a single round of bring-your-partner best shot doubles tournament for just $20!

All proceeds will go to Second Harvest Foodbank

Plus you'll receive a premium Innova disc and knit cap valued at over $35!

The clubhouse will be open 10am-3pm to purchase snacks, sodas and brats

Sunday, January 29, 2017, Play begins: 12:00 pm

Yahara Hills Disc Golf Course, 6701 US Hwy 12/18

TO REGISTER:

Pre-registration available at Glide Disc Golf (4222 Milwaukee St. #7, Madison) Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week from 11am-7pm

- or -

Register on-site the day of the event 11am to 12pm.