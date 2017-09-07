Charity Sale

to Google Calendar - Charity Sale - 2017-09-07 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Charity Sale - 2017-09-07 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Charity Sale - 2017-09-07 17:00:00 iCalendar - Charity Sale - 2017-09-07 17:00:00

Market Square 6604 Odana Rd., Madison, Wisconsin

Pink Poodle Shopping Night to Benefit GiGi’s Playhouse

Gigi’s Playhouse is a therapeutic play and learning center for individuals with Down syndrome

Event:  Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017  5 -8 p.m  

Market Square Shopping Center; 6676 Odana Road

Wine, cheese and glamour - Purchase your outfit and accessories for the GiGi’s Gala on Oct. 13th

15% of all proceeds to to GiGi’s Playhouse

Info
Market Square 6604 Odana Rd., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Fundraisers
608-276-7467
to Google Calendar - Charity Sale - 2017-09-07 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Charity Sale - 2017-09-07 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Charity Sale - 2017-09-07 17:00:00 iCalendar - Charity Sale - 2017-09-07 17:00:00