Charity Sale
Market Square 6604 Odana Rd., Madison, Wisconsin
Pink Poodle Shopping Night to Benefit GiGi’s Playhouse
Gigi’s Playhouse is a therapeutic play and learning center for individuals with Down syndrome
Event: Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 5 -8 p.m
Market Square Shopping Center; 6676 Odana Road
Wine, cheese and glamour - Purchase your outfit and accessories for the GiGi’s Gala on Oct. 13th
15% of all proceeds to to GiGi’s Playhouse
Info
Market Square 6604 Odana Rd., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Fundraisers