SOLD OUT: Charlie Berens, Pat McCurdy

press release: Hey der guy! Charlie here from da Manitowoc Minute. You’ve seen me on your Facebook page, now see me in real life. I’ll be on stage for a night of stand up comedy, news, music and a couple two three other surprises. So go ahead guy, buy a ticket real quick once and keep ‘er movin.

Charlie Berens is a comedian, Emmy winning journalist and host of the Manitowoc Minute. As a UW-Madison junior, Charlie started reporting for MTV’s Choose or Lose. Since then he’s worked with Fox, CBS Sports Network, and Funny or Die, to name a few. Charlie was born and raised along with his 11 brothers and sisters right here in Wisconsin.

More info about the Manitowoc Minute can be found on Charlie's website.

Singer and standup comedian Pat McCurdy opens for Berens with a 30 minute set followed by a 15 minutes intermission.