press release:

$22

Charlie Parr is a roots musician like no other today. His blistering picking -- he switches between acoustic guitar, dobro and banjo -- and keening, cut-through-the-crowd vocals resonate with a conviction that runs deep and true. His heartfelt and plaintive original folk blues and traditional spirituals are authentic in the truest sense. Quiet, thoughtful and humble, the Minnesota musician has built a frenzied following of fans around the world with his energetic performances and 13 records including his latest, Stumpjumper. The rural surroundings of his blue collar upbringing are reflected in his musical style and simple, honest lifestyle. Parr’s self-taught mix of slide, finger-picking, and quasi-frailing technique, together with a voice that's low on drama and high on impact, is something to behold.