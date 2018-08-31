Charlie Parr, Chicago Farmer, No Name String Band

× Expand Peter Lee Charlie Parr: “I’ve been going along for a long time thinking it’s just me.”

press release: Brewgrass Fridays, in partnership with Door County Brewing Company, features performances by some of the nation’s best bluegrass bands and a traditional Fish Fry held every Friday night of the season. Free (on the plaza).

Duluth, Minnesota, artist Charlie Parr released his newest Red House album, Dog, in September 2018; it’s the follow-up to his acclaimed last record, Stumpjumper. “I have a dog, her name is Ruby but I call her Ruben, and we go for these long, crazy, chaotic walks," said Charlie of the track's inspiration. "Because I decided a long time ago that I get along really well with this dog, and I was taking her for walks, and she wanted to go this way, and I wanted to go that way. And then I thought, why are we going to go this way and not that way? Maybe I should be the one getting walked. Maybe I'll learn something. So I follow the dog."

Dog is Parr’s most personal record yet. It's an album that focuses on emotional issues, issues of mental health and the existential examinations of life, the soul, and the purpose of life and living. Originally, Charlie had planned to record these songs stripped down and alone but at the urging of a friend, he ended up asking his most trusted collaborators to play on the record. Experimental folk artist Jeff Mitchell, percussionist Mikkel Beckman, harmonica player Dave Hundreiser, and bassist Liz Draper, who traded her typical upright bass in for an electric at Charlie's request, found an instant chemistry in the studio, capturing some of the tracks on the first take.