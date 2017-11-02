press release: Jason Reynolds burst onto the writing scene in 2014 with the publication of When I Was the Greatest, which won the Coretta Scott King/John Steptoe New Talent Award. Since then he has written seven highly acclaimed novels for children and teens, including The Boy in the Black Suit (2015), All American Boys (2015), As Brave as You (2016), Ghost (2016), Miles Morales: Spider-Man (2017), Patina (2017), and Long Way Down (2017). A dynamic and compelling writer and speaker, in just four years he has become one of the brightest stars in the field of children’s and young adult literature.

The annual Charlotte Zolotow Lecture is sponsored by the Cooperative Children’s Book Center of the School of Education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, with support from the Friends of the CCBC. There will be a free reception in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the Charlotte Zolotow Lecture prior to the lecture from 6:00-7:30 pm. Email kt.horning@wisc.edu to RSVP for the reception.