press release:

Charlottesville

5:30- 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 14, 2017, UW Hillel, 611 Langdon St

UW Faculty Russ Castronovo (English), Stephen Kantrowitz (History) and Christy Clark-Pujara (Afro-American Studies) discuss Charlottesville. Moderated by Sara Guyer, Director of the Center for the Humanities.