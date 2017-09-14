Charlottesville

UW Hillel/Barbara Hochberg Center for Jewish Student Life 611 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:

5:30- 7:00 PM, Thursday, September 14, 2017, UW Hillel, 611 Langdon St

UW Faculty Russ Castronovo (English), Stephen Kantrowitz (History) and Christy Clark-Pujara (Afro-American Studies) discuss Charlottesville. Moderated by Sara Guyer, Director of the Center for the Humanities.

UW Hillel/Barbara Hochberg Center for Jewish Student Life 611 Langdon St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
