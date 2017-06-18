Charm Bracelets

DreamBank 1 N. Pinckney St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Local artist Maureen Tillman leads a fun and creative jewelry-making workshop where you’ll get to create your very own charm bracelet representing your personality and passions. Leave with a stunning piece that reflects your unique vision and reminds you of the dreams you’re pursuing. We’ll provide the supplies, you bring your creativity – and your personality! This event is appropriate for crafters ages 12 and up.

608-286-3150

