press release: We found Chastity Brown on Red House Records’ website and were hooked after hearing her new songs like “Colorado” and “Drive Slow.” Chosen as the top folk performer in Minneapolis in 2012, her new album Silhouette of Sirens is dynamite. She’s gotten rave reviews from NPR and music critics around the country. Her one-in-a-million voice smoothly blends folk, blues, a hint of jazz and atmospheric pop. In addition to her wonderful voice, she plays guitar, banjo, piano and saxophone. It’s a rare occasion when we sign up a performer we’ve never seen before. With Chastity Brown, we didn’t hesitate for a heart-beat. Come see why. She’s a star in the making.

