Chazen Ambassadors Charity Gala

press release: Old Hollywood is the theme for the third annual Chazen Ambassador’s Gala, a night of fun and fundraising to benefit Americans for the Arts. The event on April 27 at the Chazen Museum of Art will feature museum tours, performances by the a cappella group Redefined, the Slainte Irish Dancers and more. The event itself, like the museum, is free, but there will be donations boxes and a photography station, usable for a small fee.

The Chazen will be transformed into a place where the magic of Hollywood comes alive. Partygoers are encouraged to dress the part. Americans for the Arts is a non-profit charity that advocates for the arts and arts education through research, connections, and leadership.

The Chazen Ambassadors are a student organization dedicated to the museum and the visual arts. They raise awareness about the museum through events like this one, and tours of the museum.

Thursday, April 27, 2017, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Mead Witter Lobby, Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave.