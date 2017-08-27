press release: Breese Stevens Field is excited to announce the return of Cheese Curdfest on Sunday, August 27 from 12:00-5:00 PM. The event is free and open to the curd-loving public.

Curdfest 2017 will feature five celebrity chefs who will be creating their very own cheese curd that will be available for purchase. The chefs include Salvatore’s Tomato Pies owner and Madison Magazine’s 2016 Chef of the Year Patrick DePula joined by his executive chef John Jerabek, A Pig in a Fur Coat chef and owner Dan Bonanno, Gotham Bagels owner Joe Gaglio, and Bennett Fraboni of Fraboni’s Italian Specialities and Delicatessen.

The event will also feature cheese curd vendors from around Wisconsin displaying the best curds the state has to offer. Both fried and fresh curds will be available for purchase. Vendors will compete for awards honoring the Best Fresh Curd, Best Fried Curd, Fan's Choice Curd, and Best Overall Curd.

There will also be activities and entertainment throughout the entire event including live music, vintage arcade games, lawn games, and activities such as inflatables and zorb balls. It is sure to a day filled with fun for all ages.

Breese Stevens Field is a multi-purpose stadium listed on the National Registry of Historic Places and located in downtown Madison on East Washington Avenue. The facility is managed by Big Top Baseball, the same group that operates the Madison Mallards and three other baseball teams throughout Wisconsin. The stadium hosts athletic events, concerts, community events and more annually.