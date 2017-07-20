Cheese Duel: Wisconsin vs. European

press release: Who will be the big cheese? Wisconsin’s reputation is on the line in a cheese challenge at the Verona Public Library on Thursday, July 20, from 7 to 8 p.m. You decide in a duel between Wisconsin and European cheeses if Wisconsin cheesemakers are producing world-class original cheese. Join Jeanne Carpenter, American Cheese Society Certified Cheese Professional, to taste, compare, and learn about six cheeses: three from Wisconsin and three European.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required and limited to 30 participants.