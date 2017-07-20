Cheese Duel: Wisconsin vs. European
Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
press release: Who will be the big cheese? Wisconsin’s reputation is on the line in a cheese challenge at the Verona Public Library on Thursday, July 20, from 7 to 8 p.m. You decide in a duel between Wisconsin and European cheeses if Wisconsin cheesemakers are producing world-class original cheese. Join Jeanne Carpenter, American Cheese Society Certified Cheese Professional, to taste, compare, and learn about six cheeses: three from Wisconsin and three European.
This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required and limited to 30 participants.
Info
Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593 View Map