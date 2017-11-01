press release: Join the Wisconsin Historical Museum for a screening of “Cheeseheads: The Documentary” followed by a Q&A with the film’s director, John Mitchell.

“Cheeseheads: The Documentary” is the story of a man’s journey to rediscover his Wisconsin roots after twenty years away. This film is an intimate and humorous exploration of what it really means to be a Cheesehead. As he traveled to every corner of the state, Mitchell met with hundreds of Wisconsinites and discovered how some Cheeseheads have changed the face of America forever – from “The Wizard of Waukesha” Les Paul to architect Frank Lloyd Wright. What started out as a journey to discover the essence of the Cheesehead spirit turned out to be the journey of a lifetime.

Tickets are available now, and a limited number will be available at the door the night of the event. Cost to attend is $5/person. Call 608-264-6555 to register.

Run time: 1 hour 52 minutes

Pre-Show Meet & Greet - 5:30 pm: Have a question about Wisconsin life that you'd like to ask John Mitchell one-on-one? Want to get your copy of the documentary signed? Get a chance to meet the director before the screening at 5:30 pm. Free with purchase of film screening ticket. (The film starts at 6 pm).