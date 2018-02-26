press release:

5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. Meet Writer/Producer John Mitchell and Enjoy a Wisconsin Cheese Tasting

6:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Film Screening and Discussion

A love letter to Wisconsin, Cheeseheads: The Documentary, will be shown at the Verona Public Library on Monday, February 26, at 6 p.m. Cheeseheads: The Documentary is filmmaker John Mitchell’s humorous journey to rediscover his Wisconsin roots after 20 years away. He searches factories, farms, breweries, museums, and historical landmarks to find the deeper meaning of being a Cheesehead.

There are several notable connections to Verona in the film, including brewmaster Kirby Nelson from the Wisconsin Brewing Company, and Packers superfan Saint Vince (who resides in the area), as well as a bounty of segments that include Madison and the surrounding areas. Even Madison Mayor Paul Soglin makes an appearance in the film.

Come early, from 5:30 to 6 p.m., to meet Mitchell, the film’s writer and producer, and enjoy a tasting of Wisconsin cheese. Mitchell will lead a discussion and answer questions following the screening. DVD’s of the film will be available for sale and signing.

This presentation is free and open to the public