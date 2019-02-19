press release: A Juilliard graduate and composer, Chelsea Chen bursts into the Madison context with a refreshing variety of musical styles, origins, and time periods. Featuring the Taiwanese Suite – an original composition by Chen – the program finds itself among major classical standards, including Grieg’s Peer Gynt Suite and selections from Holst’s The Planets. Join Chen and the Klais organ for a remarkable evening of organ music in its many, multifaceted forms.