Chelsea Kane Melnick, Mackenzie Moore

press release: Chelsea Kane Melnick loves to perform and does so at every opportunity. She lives in Madison and will start her sophomore year at West High School this Fall. Chelsea has participated in Girls Rock Camp for many years as a singer, pianist, and DJ. Outside of Girls Rock Camp she performs often as a pianist/singer. She also DJ's and sings with the quintet All That Jazz. She recently made the finals as a singer in the Overture Rising Stars competition.

Mackenzie Moore is a singer/songwriter from Sauk City. With roots in the genres of alternative and '70s rock, she has been described as having "a voice like a glass of good scotch." Influences include Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, the Foo Fighters and Meghan Rose.