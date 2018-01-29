Chelsea Thompto
UW Humanities Building-Seventh Floor Gallery 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706
press release: This exhibition featuring video projection, bookbinding, and new media work, is put on as part of the MA/MFA program at UW-Madison, centers around the trans issues through a focus on non-linear narrative and the artist's (trans) body as seeing and being seen.
Info
UW Humanities Building-Seventh Floor Gallery 455 N. Park St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53706 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events