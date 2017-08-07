Cherie St. Cyr

Quilts, through 8/25, University Hospital-Second Floor entrance

All of my work begins as a bolt of white cloth which I dye and manipulate with a variety of food grade resists. I construct my quilts from the abundant stash of colored textiles in my studio on the near east side of Madison. The interplay of hot and cool colors is inspiring to me. My work can be seen throughout the University of Wisconsin Hospital System as I am the most represented artist here.