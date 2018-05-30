Cherie St. Cyr

to Google Calendar - Cherie St. Cyr - 2018-05-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cherie St. Cyr - 2018-05-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cherie St. Cyr - 2018-05-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Cherie St. Cyr - 2018-05-30 00:00:00

UW Signe Skott Cooper Hall 701 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53705

Fiber works, through 8/2, Enroth Hall.

press release: “All of my work begins as a bolt of white cloth. I add color using fiber reactive dyes and assorted resists. I am exploring the interplay of warm and cool as I design and stitch my work. I make work for the wall and the bed and take commissions. I am one of the most represented artists at the UW Hospital.   My studio is on the near east side of Madison.” -Cherie St. Cyr

Info
UW Signe Skott Cooper Hall 701 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53705 View Map
Art Exhibits & Events
608-263-5992
to Google Calendar - Cherie St. Cyr - 2018-05-30 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cherie St. Cyr - 2018-05-30 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cherie St. Cyr - 2018-05-30 00:00:00 iCalendar - Cherie St. Cyr - 2018-05-30 00:00:00