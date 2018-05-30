× Expand Cherie St. Cyr Detail from "Bear Paw" by Cherie St. Cyr.

Fiber works, through 8/2, Enroth Hall.

press release: “All of my work begins as a bolt of white cloth. I add color using fiber reactive dyes and assorted resists. I am exploring the interplay of warm and cool as I design and stitch my work. I make work for the wall and the bed and take commissions. I am one of the most represented artists at the UW Hospital. My studio is on the near east side of Madison.” -Cherie St. Cyr