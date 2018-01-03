Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release:

“Sicilian Loves: A Story of Food, Conflict, and Love”

By Benedict J. Di Salvo

Tonight's speaker was born a Leo in the old “Bush”—a neighborhood full of ethnic diversity and traditional foods, one that thrived in Madison for decades until it was leveled during the urban renewal era of the 1960s. Benedict Di Salvo was raised as a Sicilian, a Catholic and the only son of a food-loving, restaurant-running patriarch. Benedict loves to cook, to concoct, to eat and sip, and he diligently tries to keep his promises…particularly one made to his father 28 years ago. “My Dad wanted more than a book from me,” says Benedict. His new cookbook, Sicilian Loves, may not be a grandson, but it is a promise kept—in the form of a passionate, poignant and often hilarious tale of food and family. Tonight’s talk will feature recipes, stories, photographs and culinary artifacts from two countries, one restaurant and three generations of Di Salvo history.

The evening will include a book signing, food samples from Benedict’s cookbook and a special, surprise gift for all attendees who are members of CHEW. Info about Sicilian Loves can be found at http://www.sicilianloves.com/.

