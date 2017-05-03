Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release:

Presented by Dave Potter and Marty Schneider

When and why did people begin culturing milk into cheese? How does cheesemaking work and how are different kinds of cheese produced? And can I do this at home? Tonight’s event reviews the origins and science of cheese and its place in culinary history, and features a demonstration and tasting of queso fresco, a mild, creamy -soft unaged white cheese. You’ll hear from a former farm boy who grew a company that today supplies cheesemakers around the nation, and learn from a skilled cheesemaker how to make your own at home.

Dave Potter is owner of Dairy Connection, a Madison-based company that supplies cultures, coagulants, flavor enzymes and other cheese- and dairy-making ingredients and equipment to commercial, artisan and farmstead dairies. Marty Schneider is manager of its subsidiary company, GetCulture, an online store, retail outlet and cheesemaking school that caters to home-based hobbyists.

This event is free and open to the public.