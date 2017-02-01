Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release: “

“Colby: The Comeback Kid”

presented by Jeanne Carpenter

Invented 130 years ago in Wisconsin, true Colby, with its nuttiness and curdy texture, has all but disappeared in America’s Dairyland, thanks to big dairy lobbying that changed state statutes in the 1990s. Today, only a half dozen cheesemakers make Colby like it was intended, but those makers are forging a comeback for this Wisconsin original. Taste and learn about true Colby cheese from Jeanne Carpenter, American Cheese Society Certified Cheese Professional, and specialty cheese buyer at Metcalfe’s Markets in Wisconsin.

Jeanne Carpenter is a cheese geek and an American Cheese Society Certified Cheese Professional. She has worked as an award-winning journalist, was the spokesperson for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, and was pivotal in the development of the Dairy Business Innovation Center, a non-profit widely credited for helping reinvigorate the Wisconsin dairy industry in the 2000’s. Today, she works as the Specialty Cheese Buyer for Metcalfe’s Markets in Wisconsin. In addition, she is the executive director for Wisconsin Cheese Originals and the Wisconsin Artisan Cheesemaker Guild. You’ll find her byline in a variety of regional and national food magazines, as well as on her blog, Cheese Underground.

Please join us at 7:15 pm at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., Madison, WI 53704; 608-241-1574. For more information, visit the CHEW website at http://www.chewwisconsin.com/ or visit our Facebook page. To get on the mailing list, or for additional information, email Joan Peterson at info@eatsmartguides.com or call Jean DeVore at 608-836-1368.