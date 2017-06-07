Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release:

Raised in the big, multigenerational home of his matriarch grandmother and medicine-man grandfather, Tom Weso grew up eating, hunting, gathering and growing traditional foods along with modern fare. Weso brings multiple perspectives as anthropologist, artist, Menominee Indian, family member and cook in his book, Good Seeds, published last year by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press. Tonight we’ll hear culinary and cultural tales from Weso and taste specialties from his book. The presentation will be followed by a book signing.

Thomas Pecore Weso is an enrolled member of the Menominee Indian Nation of Wisconsin and has a master's degree in Indigenous Studies. He teaches social sciences at Kansas City Kansas Community College and is a speaker for the Kansas Humanities Council’s program, “Talk about Literature. “ Weso is also co-publisher of Mammoth Publications and an artist whose work is in collections throughout the Kansas City area.

This event is free and open to the public.