Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release: “The Home Indigenous Kitchen”

Presented by Beth Dooley

Indigenous North American ingredients are as ancient as they are suited to the way we want to cook and eat today. Many of today’s young Native American chefs are creating modern indigenous cuisine with a vision, passion and approach to food that is accessible, vibrant, and beautiful. Grounded in authentic Native American values, it does not contain wheat flour, dairy products, or domestic meats. This is the original gluten-free, dairy free, low glycemic diet--think cedar-braised bison, griddled wild rice cakes, and amaranth crackers with smoked white bean paste. Drawing from her work with Oglala Lakota chef Sean Sherman, cookbook author Beth Dooley explores a thoroughly modern, utterly delicious and accessible cuisine. The evening will include a book signing, cooking demo and food samples.

Beth Dooley has covered the local food scene in the Northern Heartland for thirty years: she writes for the Taste section of the Minneapolis-St. Paul Star Tribune, and appears regularly on KARE 11 (NBC) television and MPR Appetites with Tom Crann. She co-authored The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen with Sean Sherman, Savory Sweet: Preserves from a Northern Kitchen, In Winter's Kitchen: Growing Roots and Breaking Bread in the Northern Heartland, Minnesota's Bounty: The Farmers Market Cookbook, The Northern Heartland Kitchen and coauthored Savoring the Seasons of the Northern Heartland with Lucia Watson, among other books.

