Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

“The History of Women in American Agriculture”

presented by

Lisa Kivirist, author, farmer, activist, and innkeeper

What’s the key ingredient to healthy communities? Women leading food-system change. Women make up one of the fastest growing segments of new farmers today. They come from a long, deep history and tradition of cultivating the soil. This fresh crop of women farmers is finding innovative ways to champion local agriculture and foster greater collaboration and cooperation. Collectively, they improve the health of our environment, stimulate the economy, build a greater sense of community and nurture a more vibrant food system. What does our future hold and how can we support more women taking leadership roles to change what’s on our plate? Tonight, author Lisa Kivirist, author of Soil Sisters: A Tool Kit for Women Farmers, will celebrate the historic roots and inspiring stories of women farmers today and in the future. The evening will include a book signing, and a selection of Lisa's baked goods, canned goods, and farm-fresh produce will be for sale.

Lisa Kivirist is a Senior Fellow, Endowed Chair in Agricultural Systems for the Minnesota Institute for Sustainable Agriculture at the University of Minnesota. She is the author of the award-winning book, Soil Sisters: A Toolkit for Women Farmers, and co-author, with her husband, John Ivanko, of Homemade for Sale, Farmstead Chef, ECOpreneuring and Rural Renaissance. Recently, as part of a team of "soil sisters," Lisa won a legal case against the State of Wisconsin and as a result, Wisconsinites are now allowed to sell baked goods from home operations. Lisa and her family run Inn Serendipity Farm and B&B in Wisconsin, completely powered by the wind and sun.

Please join us at 7:15 pm at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., Madison, WI 53704; 608-241-1574. For more information, visit the CHEW website at http://www.chewwisconsin.com/ or visit our Facebook page. To get on the mailing list, or for additional information, email Joan Peterson at info@eatsmartguides.com or call Jean DeVore at 608-836-1368.