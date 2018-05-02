Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release: “Culinary Activism: From Counterculture

to the Good Food Movement” presented by Ali Berlow

How was food used during America’s counterculture years of the 1960s and early ‘70s.? How has it influenced today’s good food movement? What are some current examples of food as a tool for social well-being and activism? What values are we choosing as we go forward in building a just, equitable, fair and sustainable food systems? Join author and public radio host Ali Berlow for an exploration and lively discussion. The evening will include a book signing and food samples.

Ali Berlow, author of The Food Activist Handbook: Big & Small Things You Can Do to Help Provide Fresh, Healthy Food for Your Community (2015), is the co-owner of Edible Vineyard magazine on Martha's Vineyard and founding executive director of Island Grown Initiative, a non-profit dedicated to building and supporting a resilient community food system. Berlow is also co-host of The Local Food Report on WCAI, the local public radio for the Cape, the Coast and the Islands. Her NPR essay series entitled ‘A Cook’s Notebook’ is available on the Public Radio Exchange. Ali is a Madison native and lives on Martha’s Vineyard, in Vermont and Wisconsin. Look for her on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, and at www.aliberlow.com

Please join us at 7:15 pm at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., Madison, WI 53704; 608-241-1574. For more information, visit the CHEW website at http://www.chewwisconsin.com/ or visit our Facebook page. To get on the mailing list, or for additional information, email Joan Peterson at info@eatsmartguides.com or call Jean DeVore at 608-836-1368.

