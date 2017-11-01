Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release:

“Back to the Land, Again”

Presented by Odessa Piper

Odessa Piper got an early start at cooking local and indigenous foods during her high school years on a sustenance farm in New England. When she moved to Wisconsin and opened L’Etoile in 1976, she was inspired by nearby farmers, and with them helped spark a local food movement and the growth of a vibrant regionally reliant food system in Southwest Wisconsin. Tonight Odessa will address the back-to-the-land movement that swept her up in the 1960s, and how it supplied the farm-to-table vision that shaped L’Etoile and other restaurants of its generation. Odessa will also explore how current foodways restore interdependence between rural and urban cultures, bringing us all “Back to the Land, Again.”

Besides Odessa's tales from those transitional decades, the evening will include a book signing for her recipe chapbook, The Market Kitchen, and food samplings. This event, sponsored by the Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin, is free and open to the public. For more information, see chewwisconsin.com or visit CHEW on Facebook.

James Beard award winner Odessa Piper is the founder of L’Etoile, a pioneering farm-to-table restaurant in Madison, Wisconsin, which she established in 1976 and ran for 30 years. During that time she helped create local supply networks that enabled her to cook primarily from her region through all seasons of the year. Now resettled in her native New England, she continues to advocate for the gastronomy of the snow belt—its seasons, farmers, and artisans.

Please join us at 7:15 pm at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., Madison, WI 53704; 608-241-1574. For more information, visit the CHEW website at http://www.chewwisconsin.com/ or visit our Facebook page. To get on the mailing list, or for additional information, email Joan Peterson at info@eatsmartguides.com or call Jean DeVore at 608-836-1368.