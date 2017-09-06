Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release:

“Foodways on Three Continents”

Presented by Laurie Beth Clark and Michael Peterson

Over the past two years, Madison-based arts group Spatula&Barcode has conducted three versions of the social art project, Foodways, in Europe, Australia, and North America. Each Foodways project develops unique approaches to working within a community to explore how they “do food.” This talk will recap the projects and pose questions about how we understand how we “do food.”

In Darmstadt, Germany, the project focused on the physical movement of foods, and resulted in community mapping, a “vegetable parade,” and a day-long “distributed symposium” that took participants around the district to interact with food people in a wide range of roles. In Melbourne, Australia, Foodways focused on food narratives and language, and Spatula&Barcode collected hundreds of pieces of food language that were activated in dozens of activities from student performances to dozens of lunches arranged between locals and foreign visitors. Last summer, the group launched Foodways Madison, with a focus on “food systems” that structure our local foodways.

Spatula&Barcode is a “social practice” arts group founded by Michael Peterson and Laurie Beth Clark in 2008. Every Spatula&Barcode project explores hospitality, place, and critical thinking, and usually involves food and some structure of gift exchange. Clark and Peterson are both professors in the Art Department at the University of Wisconsin. More about their work can be found at: http://spatulaandbarcode.net/.

This event is free and open to the public.

Please join us at 7:15 pm at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., Madison, WI 53704; 608-241-1574. For more information, visit the CHEW website at http://www.chewwisconsin.com/ or visit our Facebook page. To get on the mailing list, or for additional information, email Joan Peterson at info@eatsmartguides.com or call Jean DeVore at 608-836-1368.