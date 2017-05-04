Chicago Brews & Chicago Dogs

Madison's 119 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Goose Island brews will be on tap and paired with tasty Chicago-style dogs. 4-7 pm.

Madison's 119 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

608-229-0900

