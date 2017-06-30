Chicago Edge Quartet

press release: The Chicago Edge Ensemble, featuring renowned Chicago jazz musicians Mars Williams (sax), Jeb Bishop (trombone), Dan Phillips (guitar), Krzysztof Pabian (bass), and TBA (drums), performs at Arts + Literature Laboratory on Friday, June 30, 2017 at 8pm. Tickets $20 in advance online at http://chicagoedge.bpt.me or $25 at the door. Online sales end one hour before the show. Doors open at 7:30pm.

Mars Williams is an open-minded musician, composer and educator who commutes easily between free jazz, funk, hip-hop and rock, Mars has played and recorded with The Psychedelic Furs, Billy Idol, Massacre, Fred Frith, Bill Laswell, Ministry, Power Station, Die Warzau, The Waitresses, Kiki Dee, Pete Cosey, Billy Squier, DJ Logic, Wayne Kramer, John Scoffield, Charlie Hunter, Kurt Elling, Swollen Monkeys, Mike Clark, Jerry Garcia, Naked Raygun, Friendly Fires, The Untouchables, Blow Monkeys and virtually every leading figure of Chicago’s and New York City's "downtown" scene.

John Zorn credits Mars as "one of the true saxophone players--someone who takes pleasure in the sheer act of blowing the horn. This tremendous enthusiasm is an essential part of his sound, and it comes through each note every time he plays. Whatever the situation, Mars plays exciting music. In many ways he has succeeded in redefining what versatility means to the modern saxophone player.”

Jeb Bishop has performed, toured and recorded with groups including the Vandermark Five, the Peter Brötzmann Chicago Tentet, Ted Sirota's Rebel Souls, Terminal Four, School Days, Ken Vandermark's Territory Band, Rob Mazurek's Exploding Star Orchestra, Globe Unity Orchestra, and his own Jeb Bishop Trio. He also co-led the Lucky 7s project with New Orleans-based trombonist Jeff Albert, and is a member of cooperative quartet The Engines.

Dan Phillips is an American guitarist, composer educator and bandleader who has worked professionally in New York, Chicago, Bangkok and Tokyo. His Chicago based Trio has released three original recordings “Journey in Mind,” “Moment of Clarity” and “Destination Unknown.” His Bangkok Quartet has two releases “Bangkok Edge” and “Bangkok Edge Live” he also produced an educational/ concert DVD “Jazz Guitar Basics and Beyond.” He is also the leader of the “Chicago Edge Ensemble” which just released its first album “Decaying Orbit” featuring Chicago greats Hamid Drake, Jeb Bishop and Mars Williams. He has appeared at the Montreal Jazz Festival in Canada, Copenhagen Jazz Festival in Denmark, Ashikaga City Jazz Festival in Japan, Pattaya Music Festival, Bangkok Jazz Festival, Chiang Mai Jazz Festival and Hua Hin Jazz Festivals in Thailand, and Krakow and Empty Bottle Jazz Festivals in Chicago. Dan has also presented Jazz workshops throughout Asia, Europe and The U. S. He is currently... Read More

Krzysztof Pabian hails from Europe as a classical-trained bassist. He began his music studies at the age of 8 on piano and switched to bass at age 14. Krzysztof moved to the U.S. in 1993 where he studied at Northwestern University. Krzysztof has performed with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Chicago Civic Orchestra. He has also worked in an array of new music ensembles under the direction of Pierre Boulez, Daniel Barenboim, Christopher Eshenbach, Zubin Matha, Lawrence Foster, and Pinchas Zukerman. In the area of Jazz Krzysztof has performed with Danillo Perez, Judy Roberts, Max Roach, Ron Blake, Jarek Smientana and the Lincoln Center Jazz Sextet. Krzysztof has toured throughout North America and Europe.