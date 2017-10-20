press release:Bloomington, IL’s Chicago Farmer (Cody Diekhoff) uses music as a commentary on modern times in the Midwest. With his unfeigned and relatable approach, the folk singer has earned a place in the heart of this generation’s rise of protest songs, composing music of the working man, the “regular person.” With his finger on the pulse of Middle America, Chicago Farmer aims to capture the essence of the human condition. Coming from a long line of family farmers and factory workers in central Illinois and growing up in a rural farming community has inspired many autobiographical songs. Honest Tune wrote of 2013’s Backenforth, IL, “You can smell the dirt in the fields, hear the wind as it blows across the plains, and see the people that Chicago Farmer sings about. Each track captures a moment in time, whether for a person or a particular place.”

With his 7th album—2016’s independently-released Midwest Side Stories— Chicago Farmer builds an adventurous narrative that captures his immense capabilities as a performer, songwriter, and story teller. He draws you in with the emotion in his voice and holds you captive with the lyrical pictures he paints about the real struggle of the common man.