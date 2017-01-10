press release: The Children of the Rainforest series celebrates cultural differences in rainforest regions around the world with authentic performances of music and dance. The series offers performances for children and families and includes free admission to Olbrich’s tropical Bolz Conservatory.

Saturday, January 21, Performances at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

Goongoo Peas, Sonia Valle and Afi Lake, are a Caribbean folk music duo. The group’s name comes from the Gunga peas or Congo peas, a tropical perennial green pea, that when full, come in a variety of colors together like peas in a pod.

The Goongoo Peas’ interactive show will feature Caribbean dancers and a variety of percussion instruments including:

Djembe, a rope-tuned, skin-covered hand drum

Clavis, or cylindrical hard sticks that make a high clanking sound

Cowbell, a hand percussion instrument used in various styles of music, including sals

African Shereke, a beaded instrument

Cabasa, similar to the Shereke with loops of steel ball chain wrapped around a cylinder; kazoos

Circular and rain stick shakers made from gourds and filled with gravel, seed, beads

Tickets available at the door starting a hour before each performance. $5 Adults (ages 13 & up); $3 Child (ages 12 & under); FREE ages 2 & under. Admission includes entry to Olbrich's tropical Bolz Conservatory. Doors open to the performance space approximately 30 minutes prior to each performance.