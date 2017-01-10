Children of the Rainforest

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: The Children of the Rainforest series celebrates cultural differences in rainforest regions around the world with authentic performances of music and dance. The series offers performances for children and families and includes free admission to Olbrich’s tropical Bolz Conservatory.

Saturday, February 18, Performances at 10:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m.

The Kalaanjali School of Indian Dance is directed by founder Meenakshi Ganesan. The name of the school represents the offering of the arts of dance and music. Kalaanjali 's Bharatanat yam students receive rigorous training in the Natyashast ras, one of the greatest creations in the field of dance, drama, and theater. While the scope of Natyashast ras is well beyond dance, the Natyashast ras offer a systematic education in the basic dance steps, hand gestures, foot movements, eye movements, neck movements, rhythms, facial expressions, and the other rules and principles that make up the foundation of the dancing art. 

Tickets available at the door starting a hour before each performance. $5 Adults (ages 13 & up); $3 Child (ages 12 & under); FREE ages 2 & under. Admission includes entry to Olbrich's tropical Bolz Conservatory. Doors open to the performance space approximately 30 minutes prior to each performance.  

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

608-246-4550

