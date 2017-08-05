Children's Business Fair

press release: Observe the opportunity for children to launch their very own startup business!

Kids develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at our one-day marketplace.

We will host 25 tables at the 1st annual event Verona/ Madison on Aug 5, 2017, from 9.30 am – 1.30 pm.

This event is sponsored by JNJ CraftWorks & Acton Academy, And the generous support of our donors and volunteers. We all believe that principled entrepreneurs are heroes and role models for the next generation.

Whether an entrepreneur is famous like Elon Musk or Oprah Winfrey or they are one of the thousands of unsung business owners across this country, these are the people who make sacrifices to innovate, create jobs and serve their communities.