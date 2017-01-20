Chili Cook-Off

Essen Haus 514 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: With a New Year, comes a new Essen Haus Mad City Chili Cookoff. Their 4th annual chili competition and tasting event will take place on Saturday, February 18, from 6-8pm in the Essen Haus main dining room. As many as 15 cooks may enter for the chance to win cash prizes. Up to $200 will be awarded to the judges' top pick, with up to $100 going to the people's choice winner. Chili cooks will also receive participation perks, including beer from One Barrel Brewing Company during the competition. Got a killer chili recipe? Email chili.essenhaus@gmail.com for information about entering.

Less of a chili cook and more of a chili taster? Stop down to the Essen Haus on the 18th to sample unlimited homemade chili from the 15 participating cooks. Taste them all and cast a vote toward the people's choice favorite. Admittance to this family-friendly event is $10 for adults and free for children ages 10 and under. There are also three ways to save with a little facebook participation.

Post a "chilly chili" picture of yourself, or a group, wearing summer clothing (t-shirts, shorts, swimsuits, etc.) outside in the winter on Essen Haus Madison's "4th Annual Mad City Chili Cookoff" event page to cut the cost to just $2 per person. If that seems a bit extreme, reduce the price to $9 instead by "going" to the facebook event, or to $8 by "going" and sharing the event on your timeline.

Who can pass up some of Madison's best homemade chili on a chilly February evening? Mark those calendars and visit essen-haus.com/chili for complete details. Prost.

Essen Haus 514 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

